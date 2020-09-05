Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday announced that the government will rebuild two demolished mosques, a temple and a church in the new state Secretariat complex.

He made the announcement when a delegation of Muslim leaders led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called on him to demand reconstruction of two mosques demolished in the old Secretariat complex in July.

Besides the mosques, a temple was also razed during the demolition of old buildings to construct a new complex. Christian leaders had also demanded construction of a church, saying church services used to be held at the old Secretariat.

Rao assured the delegation that he will lay the foundation stone for all three places of worship in a single day and ensure their speedy completion.

The Chief Minister noted the views and suggestions of the Muslim leaders who included All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader in the Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, AIMPLB member Mufti Khaleel Ahmed and Jamat-e-Islami Telangana unit Chief Hamid Mohammed Khan.

He said during the demolition work, two mosques and a temple were razed. KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said the government will bear the cost of their construction.

The Chief Minister said each mosque will be constructed over an area of 750 square feet, therefore the two mosques will be built over 1,500 square feet. He assured the delegation that the mosques would be reconstructed at the same sites where they stood and after their construction, they will be handed over to the Waqf Board.

He also announced that the temple will be built on 1,500 square feet and after reconstruction it will be handed over to the Endowments Department.

KCR said since Christians also demanded the construction of a church at the Secretariat, the government decided to build it also.

Telangana is a symbol of ‘Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’, and the government respects all religions equally and hence it decided to build places of worship of all faiths at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said.

IANS