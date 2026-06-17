New Delhi: Messaging platform Telegram Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the Central government’s decision to temporarily suspend its services across India ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The matter was mentioned before the Vacation Bench of Justice Tejas Karia, who agreed to list the case for hearing later in the day.

Telegram has challenged the restrictions imposed pursuant to directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following recommendations made by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Union government Tuesday announced a temporary restriction on Telegram’s operations in India until June 22, covering the examination day and its immediate aftermath, as part of efforts to prevent alleged paper leaks, misinformation campaigns and cheating networks ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

According to the NTA, the temporary restriction became necessary after other measures, including channel-specific takedowns and enforcement actions, were found insufficient to address the scale of the problem.

Apart from restricting access to the platform, authorities also directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India till June 30. The NTA claimed that the feature had previously been misused to create fabricated evidence of question paper leaks by editing older messages and replacing attachments while retaining the original timestamp.

The NTA said several Telegram channels operating under names such as “Paper Leaked NEET”, “Re-NEET 2026” and “Private Mafia” had allegedly been demanding payments from candidates in exchange for purported access to examination papers.

Meanwhile, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov criticised the temporary suspension, saying it had affected more than 150 million users in India.

In a post on social media platform X, Durov said that India’s IT ministry had banned Telegram for one week because some users allegedly shared leaked examination questions, impacting millions of legitimate users of the platform.

He said Telegram had already removed hundreds of channels in recent weeks that were allegedly involved in sharing leaked examination materials and running scams targeting students in India.

Durov also said the company was working to make the “edited” label on messages more prominent to prevent backdating scams and manipulation of content timestamps.

The remarks came as Google and Apple removed Telegram from their respective app stores in India in compliance with the government’s directive.

The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination is being conducted following allegations of question paper leaks during the original examination held May 3.