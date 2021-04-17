Chhatrapur: Amid a resurgence in Covid-19 in Ganjam, the district administration has enforced a host of safety measures and guidelines as migrants have started returning to the district.

As a strategy to counter the pandemic, the administration has laid stress on registration of the retunees. Significantly, the administration has decided to start telemedicine service.

It was stated by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. “There is every possibility for Covid-19 to proliferate in Ganjam unless people remain wary of its prevention.

For the next 30 days, all need to have to be careful,” said the Collector. He also added that the government is laying stress on the life and livelihood of people. Wearing mask is necessary for people to keep the virus away, he suggested.

By Monday, Ashwni and Tata Covid hospitals will be operationalised while telemedicine service will resume in Berhampur. Migrants returning to the district are required to register themselves.

They will be put in isolation and their health status will be inquired over phone. Accordingly, medicines will be prescribed by doctors. In case of their health turning serious, patients will be brought to Covid care centres and hospitals.

Five-point guidelines will be enforced in the battle against Covid in the present scenario while phone numbers of designated doctors will be given in the medicine kits to the patients.

All village Covid management committees have been directed to be ready to deal with the migrant issue and ensure observation of safety guidelines. It was learnt that by April 14, as many as 6064 migrants have returned from various states to the district.

In coming days, Covid care centres will be made functional at Aska, Bhanjanagar and Hinjilicut.

