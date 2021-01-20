Hyderabad: A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district of Telangana, who received COVID-19 vaccination, died early Wednesday after complaining of chest pain. However, preliminary findings have suggested the death is unrelated to the vaccination, a health official said. The healthcare worker was vaccinated at about 11.30am Tuesday at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the district.

He is said to have developed chest pain at around 2.30am Wednesday. The health worker was brought dead to the district hospital at about 5.30 AM. This information was given by Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao in a press release. “Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination,” the release added.

As per the guidelines, post-mortem would be conducted by a team of doctors. The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation) committee is examining the matter. It would submit its report to the state AEFI committee, the release said. The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI panel for taking a view, it added.

The inoculation drive began in Telengana January 16.

This is the third case in India where a person has died after COVID-19 vaccination. Earlier two others had breathed their last after being given the COVID-19 vaccine jab. All the three deaths have been due to heart-related ailments, doctors have said.