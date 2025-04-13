Kolkata: Skeletal remains of burnt vehicles, a looted shopping mall and a vandalised pharmacy were some of the tell-tale signs of violence that engulfed parts of Murshidabad district of West Bengal during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Sunday, roads were deserted, shops closed and people remained indoors as police and central armed forces patrolled sensitive areas in Dhulian, Shamsherganj and Suti areas, which witnessed violence in the last two days.

Leading a media team inside a vandalised building in Dhulian, some locals showed remains of bomb splinters, and ashes of furniture that were stacked on the courtyard and set ablaze.

“We were caught unawares as suddenly, an armed gang of hundreds of people emerged from nowhere. They were baying for blood, shouting that no member of our community will be allowed to live in the area as we are collaborating with a ploy to take away Waqf land through the Act.

“As we pleaded with them, they did not harm us but exploded a number of bombs and vandalised the property before leaving the spot. The police arrived much later,” one of the residents, said, showing around the scars of the damage.

In Suti, the owner of a pharmacy, who was assessing the damage in his shop after getting assurance from patrolling jawans, said, “I have been living here for 50 years but never seen saw such carnage. A frenzied mob suddenly turned towards my shop and before I and my employees could react, they entered the premises, thrashed us and started looting the shop. As the rampage continued, we fled from the spot.”

Similar scenes of carnage were witnessed across Suti, Shamsherganj, and Dhulian, which resembled a war zone as heavily armed central forces, along with police and RAF personnel, conducted route marches along the national highway and nearby alleys.

The security personnel were seen asking local people to remove stones, concrete chunks and bricks stockpiled before their houses and properties.

Terrified family members and neighbours looked on as security forces and media personnel went inside the vandalised house of a father-son duo who were hacked to death by miscreants at Jafrabad in Shamsherganj on Saturday.

“They were dragged out of the house and hacked to death. The attackers went on a rampage and broke the furniture and threw the cooking utensils outside the house. We are still very scared to go outside,” a woman, living next door, said.

An 80-year-old man in Dhulian said, “They came and attacked our homes. They said the protests were against the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. I don’t have anything to do with Waqf.”

Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar said the situation is fully under control now and forces are on vigil while normalcy is returning.

No new incident of violence has been reported from anywhere in the Muslim-majority district, he said.

“The situation in Suti, Dhulian, Shamsherganj and Jangipur areas of the district is peaceful. Raids continued overnight, and 12 more people were arrested. With this, 150 people have been arrested so far,” another senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet services have been suspended, he said.

Security forces were checking vehicles on the main roads, and patrolling the sensitive pockets, he added.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked various parts of Murshidabad, during protests over the new legislation Friday. Some flare-ups were also reported Saturday.

Apart from the father-son duo, a 21-year-old man died Saturday after receiving bullet wounds during clashes at Sajur More in Suti Friday. At least 18 policemen were injured in the violence Friday.

PTI