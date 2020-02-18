Mumbai: Television diva Krystle D’souza, who became famous for portraying the role of Jeevika Vadhera in popular TV show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,’ is upping the glam quotient with her stunning pictures on social media.

Krystle, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, loves sharing her alluring photoshoots, fashion tips and travel diaries on social media. Krystle D’souza started her acting career in college and made her debut on small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kahe Naa Kahe’ in 2007.

The glamorous actress was seen in several shows like ‘Kya Dill Mein Hai,’ ‘Kasturi,’ ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil,’ ‘Baat Hamari Pakki Hai,’ ‘Aahat,’ ‘Ekk Nayi Pehchaan,’ ‘Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan’ and ‘Belan Wali Bahu.’

Krystle was ranked 19th in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye in 2013 and was also listed 5th in the Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017 by the Times Of India.

In 2018, it was reported that Krystle D’souza and Karan Tacker, who were rumoured to be dating, called it quits after many years. Krystle is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Chehre,’ in which she is paired with the latter.

Helmed by Rumi Jaffery, ‘Chehre’ is a mystery thriller slated to hit the screens April 24, 2020.