Mumbai: Telly actress Priya Banerjee has established her mark in the Indian web series industry in a very short span of time. The Indo-Canadian beauty is winning the hearts of the audience with her good looks and incredible acting skills.

It is her intriguing choice of roles that is condemnable. She created a massive buzz on the internet for her role as Kashti in Bekaboo. She also landed lead role in the second season of Bekaboo too!

The pretty Indo-Canadian actress has hit the headlines once again as she replaced Nia Sharma in the third season of Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web series, Twisted. The previous two seasons were led by Nia Sharma, and Priya Banerjee has been roped in to play the lead role for the fresh season.

This isn’t the first time Priya will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series. The actress was seen in his thriller web show, Rain in 2017. Talking about her experience working with the renowned director, she says, “It’s always great working with him. One of my first web shows ‘rain’ was with him and even that received a lot of appreciation from the audience and I’m hoping the same for this one too.”

Priya says that her role in this upcoming web series is quite dark and Twisted, as the title suggests, and it’s a completely different concept from anything she’s ever done before. “But I don’t want to say much about the character I’m playing as that will take away from the story!” she added.