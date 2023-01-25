Bhubaneswar: The night temperatures have been rising consistently across the state since the beginning of the week. A bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that the maximum temperature in cities of the state might cross 30 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicted that the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar will be 32.8 degrees Celsius and in Sambalpur it will reach 33.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that there is unlikely to be any change in the minimum night temperature in Odisha.

PNN