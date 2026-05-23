Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday said a stable law and order environment was essential for the state’s economic growth.

Majhi made the remarks during a high-level review meeting on the prevailing law-and-order situation and the pace of industrialisation in the state.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hemant Sharma, DGP YB Khurania, and the chief minister’s advisor Prakash Mishra.

The meeting happened amid the row over the alleged assault of BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain in the Athagarh area of Cuttack Friday.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik wrote to the chief minister, alleging that BJP-backed goons had blocked and physically prevented Swain from carrying out his public duties.

Describing the episode as evidence of a rapidly deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state, Patnaik said the incident represented a direct attack on democratic institutions.

At the meeting, Majhi reviewed the implementation of directives issued May 14, when he had instructed the DGP to instil fear among criminals, restore public confidence and intensify action against organised crime, officials said.

The chief minister was informed that police action against criminals had intensified, citing two recent police encounters in Sambalpur and Berhampur in which accused persons were injured, they said.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Majhi directed the police to function with greater efficiency, alertness and professionalism to ensure public safety and maintain people’s confidence in the system.

The meeting, held ahead of the BJP government’s second anniversary June 12, also reviewed progress on election promises, implementation of welfare schemes, industrial growth, employment generation and future development plans for the state.

The chief minister also discussed the pace of industrialisation with Sharma, who additionally oversees the industries department.