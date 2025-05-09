Bhubaneswar: Odisha is bracing for another wave of intense heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a 2–3°C rise in daytime temperatures over the coming days. The warning follows an already hot spell, with many areas seeing high mercury levels.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for heatwave-like conditions and hot, humid weather, which will remain in force until May 14. This alert comes after a brief period of relief last week, when isolated showers and thunderstorms brought down temperatures temporarily in some regions. However, with clear skies and a notable decline in nor’wester activity, temperatures are rising once again.

Thursday, Boudh topped the charts with a maximum temperature of 39.8°C, followed closely by Sambalpur (39.6°C), Bolangir(39.2°C), and Titlagarh (39°C). The Capital city, Bhubaneswar, also recorded a discomforting 37.6°C, adding to the rising discomfort among residents.

Meteorologists have attributed the temperature spike to the absence of cloud cover, which is allowing direct solar radiation to heat the surface. While isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over districts such as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and the southern regions of Malkangiri and Koraput, these events are expected to be short-lived and will not significantly reduce daytime heat.

Western Odisha, in particular, is expected to be the worst-affected zone, with conditions likely to deteriorate further from May 10. Meanwhile, coastal areas will continue to reel under hot and humid conditions, with minimal relief even during the night.

The IMD has also projected above-normal heatwave days across the state for the entire month of May, raising concerns about the health and well-being of vulnerable populations. Public health officials are urging citizens to avoid outdoor exposure during peak hours, stay well-hydrated, and wear appropriate clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Special advisories are being prepared for schoolchildren, elderly citizens, outdoor workers, and others who may be at higher risk. The state government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and is expected to issue further guidelines to mitigate the effects of the heatwave.

A swell surge alert has also been issued for fishermen along the Odisha coast, particularly in Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Kendrapara districts, and will remain in effect for the next five days.