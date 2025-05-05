Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an Orange Warning for heavy rainfall in five districts of Odisha today. The affected areas include Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Gajapati, which are likely to witness intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

According to the latest forecast, the wet spell is expected to persist across several regions of Odisha until May 7, with intermittent thunderstorms and localised heavy rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has also issued a Yellow Warning for 14 coastal and adjoining districts, warning of thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days.

The ongoing showers have led to a drop in temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius across many parts of the state. However, temperatures are likely to rebound and may rise by 2 to 4 degree after three days, as per weather predictions.

Odisha weather forecast:

Day 2 (May 5 to May 6, 2025):

Orange Warning: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds (50-60 kmph), and possible hailstorm are expected at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Gajapati during the afternoon or evening.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds (50-60 kmph), and possible hailstorm are expected at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Gajapati during the afternoon or evening. Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 40-50 kmph may occur in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day 3 (May 6 to May 7, 2025):

Yellow Warning: Similar weather conditions with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak.

PNN