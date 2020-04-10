Daringbadi: The Kandhamal district administration has decided to open a temporary COVID-19 hospital at the premises of Daringbadi Government High School.

The district administration has urged people to consult doctors immediately, should they develop symptoms such as fever, cold, cough and body pain.

Besides, 450 beds have also been set up in all 25 panchayats for quarantine homes. People from outside the state and the district are being held in these quarantine homes.

The quarantine homes in all the panchayats have been provided with generators and inverters for 24-hour electricity. Mattresses, bedsheets, beds, slippers and sanitisers have also been provided. Nodal officers have been deployed in the locality. Block officials and other employees are engaged in this work under the supervision of Daringbadi BDO Jagadish Sarangi.

