Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has issued ‘orange warning’ for ten districts in Odisha. These districts are likely to experience heavy downpour over the next 24 hours.

The districts warned include Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

According to the weathermen, several districts have been witnessing thundershower for last two to three days. This is because of a cyclonic circulation lies over Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and North Odisha and a trough line that has been formed from Vidarbha to east-central Madhya Pradesh.

Under the impact of the cyclonic circulation and the trough line, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput and Sundargarh districts are to experience thundershower accompanied by squally wind reaching the speed of 40 to 50 kmph, the weather department predicted.

Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Koraput are the districts where hailstorm is predicted.

According to information shared by IMD, most parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours.

While Harabhanga in Boudh district recorded maximum 14 cm rainfall, Binika and Kandhamal followed with 13cm each. Ganjam and Biramaharajpur recorded 12cm each while Atabira, Jagannathprasad, Daspalla and Barpali each received 10cm rainfall. Meanwhile, Niali and Khairamal got 9cm each and Balipatna, Banapur and Banki recorded 7cm of rainfall.

Amid the ongoing thundershowers, the temperature in Odisha has come down with most places hovering below 40 degree Celsius. While it is predicted for coastal Odisha to experience a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius till March 30, one or two places in the west and south Odisha may see the temperature hovering around 40 to 41 degree.

