New Delhi: India will be looking to win the ICC U19 World Cup a record-extending fifth time Sunday when they take on Bangladesh in the final in Potchefstroom.

The Priyam Garg-led side are yet to lose a match in the tournament and are firm favourites going into the final against Bangladesh who are the first team to represent their country in the final of any ICC tournament.

The Indian team have received wishes from a number of quarters and on Sunday, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also threw his weight behind them.

“All the best to the U19 Cricket Team for the U19 @cricketworldcup Final! Hope you’ll continue the stellar team performance & win this for India,” Tendulkar tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri sent their best wishes for the team in a video on bcci.tv.

“Hi, guys all the very best for the big day tomorrow, play the cricket that u guys have been playing and we all will be watching you definitely, sending you best wishes and positivity. All I am gonna say is that just go on there and back yourself and believe in your game, Good luck,” said Kohli, who had famously led India to victory in the 2008 U19 World Cup.

“Hey guys all the best for the finals, you know you have done a great job in the tournament so far leave the best for the last,” Shastri said.