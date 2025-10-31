Navi Mumbai: The country’s sporting fraternity, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was in awe of India’s record chase in the Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia, terming it a fabulous victory which will remain etched in history.

Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her career, remaining unbeaten on 127 as India made it to their third Women’s ODI World Cup final by halting the Australian juggernaut Thursday night.

Jemimah’s knock, her third century and first in a World Cup, was built along with a robust 167-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s).

The win helped India end reigning champions Australia’s 15-match unbeaten run in the competition across two editions.

Chasing a mammoth 339, Jemimah anchored the spirited response with her unbeaten knock as India scored 341/5 in 48.3 overs in reply to Australia’s 338 all out.

“Fabulous victory! Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front. Shree Charani and @Deepti_Sharma06, you kept the game alive with the ball.

“Keep the tricolour flying high,” Tendulkar posted on ‘X’.

Former India coach and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble too appreciated Rodrigues’ knock.

“A terrific win for India against Australia @JemiRodrigues was simply outstanding – 127* filled with elegance, patience and power. A knock that defines maturity and confidence,” he posted on ‘X’.

What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India!” Virat Kohli posted on ‘X’.

Former India cricketer Virrender Sehwag said, “Australia soch rahi thi ek aur semi-final hai, aaram se jeeto aur pahuncho Final- hamari ladkiyon ne socha yeh to mauka hai asli dhamaka karne ka! Saare criticism ko dho daala. Kya khel dikhaya. Proud of our women in blue.”

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh too praised the determination and conviction of the women’s team, especially Rodrigues and Harmanpreet’s valiant knocks.

“There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them.

Under pressure, with the world watching @ImHarmanpreet played with the calm and conviction of a true leader while @JemiRodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime!,” Yuvraj wrote on ‘X’.

“This partnership came from belief in their own game, in each other, and in what this team stands for. A historic semi-final to win and on to the finals now!”

India will take on South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai Sunday.

Former India left-arm pacer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan too praised the composure of the women’s team.

“Such a pleasure watching this chase by @BCCIWomen with calmness & composure. Just too good from Jemimah Rodrigues & Harmanpreet Kaur. That cameo from Richa ghosh was crucial,” he posted.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too reacted, terming the famous win as “This is India’s feminine power….”