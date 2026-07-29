Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid heartfelt tribute to his childhood coach late Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima, saying he always has “one more ‘thank you’ left to say” to the man who played a defining role in shaping him as a cricketer and human being.

Tendulkar, who always made it a point to visit Achrekar’s residence every year to seek his blessings when the legendary coach was alive, continued the tradition of remembering his mentor through an emotional post on social media.

“Standing here today, I realised something. No matter how many years pass, I’ll always feel like I have one more ‘thank you’ left to say. Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, and helping me become the person I am. Happy Guru Purnima, Achrekar Sir,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Standing here today, I realised something. No matter how many years pass, I’ll always feel like I have one more ‘thank you’ left to say. Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, and helping me become the person I am. Happy Guru Purnima, Achrekar Sir. pic.twitter.com/PzgaXztl1s — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 29, 2026

Achrekar, one of Indian cricket’s most celebrated coaches, spotted Tendulkar’s extraordinary talent as a youngster and played a defining role in nurturing the batting great, who went on to become the highest run-scorer in international cricket and the first player to score 100 international centuries.

The bond between coach and student remained one of Indian sport’s most cherished relationships, with Tendulkar never missing an opportunity to acknowledge Achrekar’s influence on his illustrious journey.