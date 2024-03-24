Chandbali: Tension ran high at community health centre (CHC), Chandbali after a patient died here while undergoing treatment Friday night.

The deceased patient has been identified as Akash Nayak, 19, son of Kamalakanta Nayak from Naugorada village under Bhatapada panchayat and Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district.

Family members of the deceased and co-villagers blamed the doctor’s negligence for the death and uproar ensued in the hospital premises.

On being informed, Chandbali PS IIC Panchanan Mohanty reached the spot and defused the situation after pacifying the angry relatives of the deceased youth.

According to sources, Akash was admitted to the hospital Friday evening and died Friday night during treatment. After the incident, the parents of the deceased blamed the doctor.

On the other hand, Pradyumna Sahu, the doctor who was treating the youth, refuted the allegation and said that the young man drank poison with too much alcohol for some reason.

“Before starting treatment, we had informed the family that anything could happen to the patient at any moment,” said the doctor.

The police then seized the youth’s body and sent it for post-mortem.

Notably, Chandbali CHC does not have enough doctors and during emergencies AYUSH doctors are engaged for treatment. It is alleged that patients are facing various problems as they are usually referred to Bhadrak and Cuttack.

