Cuttack: Tension gripped Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (ARHCC) in Cuttack Saturday night after the hospital authorities started shifting 38 patients to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital after they tested positive for the deadly virus Saturday.

A video that has since gone viral shows that COVID-19 patients, who were unwilling to be shifted to the dedicated facility, were threatening to touch hospital staff and other patients when the hospital authorities tried to shift them in NDRF buses.

The patients alleged that they have contracted the virus owing to the mismanagement of the hospital authorities and refused to vacate the hospital.

After several hours of conflict between the hospital authorities and COVID-19 patients, the patients finally gave their nod to be shifted to the COVID hospital following intervention of police and the concerned hospital authorities, Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 38 persons tested positive for COVID-19 at ARHCC Saturday taking the hospital’s tally to 111.

PNN