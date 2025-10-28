Nilagiri: Tension erupted in a village under Nilagiri forest range after an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted by a forest guard while she was collecting tree branches to feed her goats.

The incident sparked outrage among villagers, who later staged a protest demanding the guard’s transfer.

According to reports, Katimani Singh, an elderly resident of Bayarsahi village near Gopalpur forest beat house under Nilagiri forest range, had gone to a nearby jungle Sunday to graze her goats.

She reportedly broke a few green branches to bring home as fodder.

Forest guard Kabita Mahakud from Gopalpur confronted the house confronted her, questioning why she broke the branches, and allegedly assaulted her during the altercation.

Singh informed her family members and neighbours about the incident, prompting hundreds of villagers to gather outside the Gopalpur beat house Monday morning.

The protesters gheraoed the office and demanded the immediate transfer of Mahakud.

The guard, Mahakud, reportedly hid inside the office by bolting the door from inside during the demonstration.

Tension was palpable in the area as Ayodhya outpost police and local officials reached the spot and kept a close watch on the evolving situation. Nilagiri Ranger Manwar Khan and local sarpanch Sanjay Singh intervened and pacified the protesters.

Later, the villagers submitted a memorandum to the Balasore DFO demanding Mahakud’s transfer. The situation normalised after assurance from the officials.