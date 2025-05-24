Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep grief over the death of Forest Guard Prahlad Pradhan and announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to his family.

Sources said Forest Guard Prahlad Pradhan was shot dead by poachers during a patrol inside the Rajmohanpur forest in Hindol forest range early Saturday morning.

The Chief Minister has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to visit the site and carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

Officials stated that the forest guard was shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

