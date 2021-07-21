Berhampur: Tension prevailed as police lathi-charged on the protesters during an eviction drive in areas under Ward No. 18 of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in the Silk City, Tuesday.

The eviction drive was carried out at Phulasundari Sahi, Kapileshwar Road and on encroachments that had come up near a pond under Ward No. 18.

The BeMC officials had a harried time in carrying out the demolition drive as irate residents staged demonstrations protesting against the eviction drive.

Tension flared up as locals alleged that the BeMC authorities had given them very little time to relocate. The civic authorities arrived suddenly in the morning without issuing any notice and carried out the eviction drive, they said.

Initially, the BeMC authorities tried to talk to the agitators but they refused to listen. Following this, police personnel accompanying the civic authorities caned the protesters

The locals alleged that no steps have been taken for their rehabilitation and requested the civic body to give them some time to relocate. However, the civic body officials turned down their request and carried out the eviction drive.

The drive rendered the residents of the area homeless as many were seen spreading their belongings on the roadside and taking shelter there. Many were also seen taking shelter under tress with their children and cooking food on the road.

When contacted, Ashutosh Samal, deputy commissioner of BeMC, said that the civic body had issued a notice to the residents a fortnight back and also publicised the eviction drive for three days with the help of public address systems.

He said that 53 families have been provided with alternative house, while a survey has been completed to provide houses to the remaining families evicted from the area. The rest of the families will soon receive their houses, he said.

Locals however, debunked the claims stating that very few people have received houses. They questioned why the houses of those who have not received alternative accommodations were demolished. They warned to take to the streets in coming days if the civic body failed to provide them with houses soon.

A local resident, Kara Ghadei of Kapileshwar Road alleged that the BeMC authorities carried out the eviction drive without giving them any time. He said that he has not received any house yet.

Arati Dash of Phulasundari Sahi said that the civic body officials took their names for providing houses but they are yet to receive an alternative accommodation. Moreover, they demolished the houses without providing them with alternative shelters, she alleged.

