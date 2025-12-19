Dhaka/ New Delhi: Tension gripped Bangladesh Friday after the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi triggered protests and violence in various parts of the country.

While no incidents of violence were reported in the morning, Thursday night saw attacks and vandalism in various parts of the country after Chief Adviser Yunus confirmed Inquilab Mancha leader Hadi’s death.

The initial announcement of his death had earlier come from the Inquilab Mancha.

Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

He was shot in the head last week by masked gunmen as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.

Protesters Thursday took to the streets and attacked offices of newspapers and vandalised 32 Dhanmandi, the home of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Protesters also hurled bricks and stones at the residence the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram, at 1:30 am, but failed to cause any damage.

Police responded with tear gas and baton charges, dispersing the crowd and detaining 12 protesters. Senior officials assured the assistant high commissioner of security.

Last night, the National Citizen Party (NCP), a large offshoot of Students against Discrimination (SAD) that led last year’s violent protest — dubbed the July Uprising — joined a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus.

Supporters of the group chanted anti-India slogans alleging Hadi’s assailants fled to India after committing the murder. They called upon the interim government to close the Indian high commission until they were returned.

“The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or Never. We are in a war!” said Sarjis Alm, a key leader of NCP.

In Dhaka, protesters attacked the office of a leading cultural group Chhaya Nat and brought out the furniture, setting it on fire.

Sporadic violence was also reported from other parts of the country.

A group of people, believed to be part of the protesters, attacked the offices of Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office and the nearby Daily Star at the capital’s Karwan Bazar, near the Shahbagh intersection.

Reports said they vandalised several floors while journalists and staff of the newspaper were trapped inside, and the mob ignited a fire in front of the building.

In his address, Yunus vowed to bring those involved in Hadi’s brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, “No leniency will be shown” to the killers.

“I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” he said.