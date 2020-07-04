Jajpur: Tension mounted in Kalinganagar area of Jajpur district Friday after local workers staged a demonstration in front of JUSCO office citing delay in payment of arrears and lack of jobs for the local populace.

According to a worker in the company, an industry of the Tata group named Jamshedpur Utility and Services Company (JUSCO) has its unit at Kalinganagar area. The local workers alleged that JUSCO authorities are not paying monthly salaries regularly and exploiting them.

Hundreds of local workers Friday gathered in front of the company gate and demanded immediate disbursal of the arrears.

“If the demands of the workers are not met immediately, we would take to the streets. We will also take the matter to the court,” said Satyabrata Das – a worker in the company.

Several other employees including Hemananda Rout, Trilochan Mohapatra and Purna Chandra Rout said that the company owes them more than Rs 25 lakh in outstanding and that JUSCO authorities have been dilly-dallying in making the payment.

On being contacted, JUSCO project head Soumitra Sarkar said, “The allegations made by workers will be investigated. Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, after discussing with company high-ups”.

Worthy to note, the industrial unit JUSCO has been associated with several other industrial ventures of Tata group since 2015. This Jamshedpur-based company was later renamed as Tata Steel Utility and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUIS) in 2019.

PNN