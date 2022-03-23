Baripada: A woman candidate for councillor’s post along with her supporters was allegedly distributing money in ward-17 of Baripada municipality.

The incident triggered tension in the area late Tuesday night. Some residents had detained the candidate. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Allegedly, the female candidate along with her husband came out on bike at night. A group of 10 supporters stoned at the house of some people, alerting them to wake up.

As people stepped out of their houses, the candidate lured them by offering money. Later, a police patrol team reached there and advised the youths to go way.

Another group of youths was angry over no action against the candidate’s supporters. They alleged that police did not take the incident of money distribution seriously.

Then, hundreds of people detained the candidate and her supporters. Two platoons of police were deployed at the place.

A video of this incident went viral in social media, Wednesday.

A person was seen distributing money to voters in ward-20 in the forenoon Wednesday. Irate people detained him and handed him over to police.

PNN