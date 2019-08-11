Bhograi: Locals including students staged a protest at the Talsari Marine police station Sunday against a nude video of a college girl and her boyfriend going viral in this area of Balasore.

The victims have filed a complaint against three miscreants and police have detained a youth of the locality amidst a manhunt for the two other accused.

Anger has been building up over this incident for some time now. Hundreds of students, local residents, women and youths staged a demonstration at the police station Saturday too. They demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Such incidents have been happening regularly in Bhograi area. “We condemn such shameful acts,” fumed activists of AIDSO. Members of ‘Mahila Sanskrutika Sangathan’ also joined the protests to condemn the incident.

The demonstrators also demanded better security for tourists, stricter laws regarding to tackle the menace of drugs on beaches and also banning of liquor consumption on the beach. They also pointed out that such incidents keep on happening, but police have failed to arrest any accused. They cited a recent incident in which two Bengali girls had been gangraped at a guest house in the area.

In the present case, a Plus-III student and his girlfriend studying in Plus-II visited the beach August 1. Three miscreants stalked them and cornered the duo in a solitary place.

Then, the miscreants allegedly molested the girl and forced the boy and girl to indulge in physical activity. When the girl refused to do it, the miscreants stripped her naked.

The miscreants filmed the act and demanded Rs 20,000 from the couple. They threatened to make the video viral if the duo did not pay the money. Later, the students managed to arrange Rs 15,000 and escape from their clutches.

PNN