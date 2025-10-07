New Delhi: Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal once again brought their trademark camaraderie to Instagram, teaming up for a fun-filled reel packed with classic Bollywood humour that left fans in splits.

In the viral video, Dhawan is seen introducing Chahal to his “third mother,” played by Sophie Shine. Staying true to his playful persona, Dhawan humorously delivers the iconic Amrish Puri dialogue, ‘Teri bhi shaadi kara denge,’ leaving Chahal looking adorably awkward and the internet in splits. The reel perfectly captures their effortless camaraderie – Dhawan’s wit and charm balanced by Chahal’s shy, innocent reactions.

The post’s caption read, “Ek baar phirse dulha banne ka mann hai beta…tu rukk ja thoda.”

Within hours of being posted, the video started making waves across social media platforms, racking up thousands of likes, comments, and shares. Fans couldn’t stop praising the duo for their natural comic timing, calling them “the most entertaining pair in Indian cricket”. Some even joked that they deserve their own comedy show, given how easily they light up timelines with their antics.

Dhawan, known for his vibrant personality and positive energy, has built a loyal following for his humorous and heartwarming social media content. Whether it’s motivational posts, dance reels, or moments like this, he continues to show that cricket isn’t his only stage – he’s an entertainer at heart. Chahal, on the other hand, is no stranger to fun videos either. His witty sense of humour and easygoing nature have made him one of the most loved personalities in Indian cricket.

This latest reel is more than just a funny moment – it’s a reminder of the friendship and lightheartedness that define both players. At a time when sports can often be serious and competitive, Dhawan and Chahal’s playful content brings a refreshing dose of laughter to fans everywhere.