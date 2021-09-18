New Delhi: Humaid-ur-Rahman, uncle of ISI-trained terrorist Osama who was arrested September 14 after Delhi Police bust an active terror module planning attacks during festive season, has surrendered before the Uttar Pradesh police in Prayagraj, officials said here Saturday.

According to the officials, Rehman surrendered at the Kareli Police station Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Rahman.

It is alleged that Rahman, a resident of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, was coordinating the entire terror network in India.

A senior police official privy to the probe said that Rahman had sent Osama and Zeeshan Qamar, a resident of UP’s Allahabad, to Oman capital Muscat to join training in Pakistan.

Once they reached Muscat, Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) took them to Gwadar port through sea routes to get them trained in making explosives and bombs.

Osama and Zeeshan Qamar were imparted the training of making bombs and IEDs and committing arson with the help of daily-use items.

They were also trained in handling and use of small firearms and AK-47s.

During the interrogation it was revealed that Osama left for Muscat in April where he met Zeeshan.

They were joined by 15-16 Bengali-speaking people and were divided into sub-groups where Zeeshan and Osama were placed in one group.

Over the next few days, after several short sea-journeys, changing boats several times, they were taken to the town Jioni near Gwadar port in Pakistan. They were received by one Pakistani who took them to a farmhouse in Thatta.

There were three Pakistani nationals in the farmhouse. Two of these, Jabbar and Hamza imparted training to them. Both of them were from Pakistan Army as they wore military uniforms.

The training lasted for almost 15 days and thereafter, they were taken back to Muscat through the same route.

Apart from Osama and Zeeshan, the other four arrested accused terrorists have been identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, resident of Mumbai; the rest of the three were from Uttar Pradesh — Moolchand, resident of Rae Bareli, Mohd Abu Bakar from Behraich and Mohd Amir Javed from Lucknow.

All the six accused are in police custody till September 29.

IANS