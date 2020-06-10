New Delhi: Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested in a case relating to a plan to execute terror attacks in national capital and other parts of the country, Wednesday withdrew his bail application from a Delhi Court.

He was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana allowed the withdrawal of bail appliccation after Singh’s advocate, M S Khan, said he has to make certain changes in the application and file some additional documents.

Singh and two other accused — Irfan Shafi Mir and Sayed Naveed Mushtaq — had moved their applications Tuesday, claiming they were not required for further custodial interrogation.

All the three accused withdrew their applications. “I will be filing fresh application on their behalf soon,” Khan said.

The three accused — Singh, Mir and Mushtaq were arrested March 14, 19 and 27 respectively and are currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. The Special Cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to Police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Earlier, the police had told the court that Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country as well as targeted killings of protected persons.

The police said Mushtaq, the commander of Shopian district of Hizbul Mujahiddeen, used to chat with the other co-accused and militants through various internet platforms, including dark net chat.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR said the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities.

