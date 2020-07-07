Srinagar: A soldier was killed and two security personnel were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama early Tuesday morning. One of the two terrorists holed up in a house was shot dead, police said.

A joint security operation by the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 183 Battalion, army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit and the Jammu and Kashmir Police began at around 5:30 am. A soldier and a policeman were injured during the gunfire.

“#Encounter has started at #Goosu area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read at around 6 am. The security operation is still on.

A police official said that a militant was believed to have been killed during the encounter as he was shot at when he tried to jump from a house. However, the body of the militant is yet to be retrieved.

On a tip off about presence of militants in Goosu village of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

Three security force personnel sustained injuries in the initial firefight. They have been evacuated to a hospital here, the official said.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

PNN/Agencies