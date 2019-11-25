San Francisco: Despite a chaotic launch and broken glass, Tesla has received 200,000 orders for its electric pickup called Cybertruck that starts from $39,900.

In an earlier tweet Saturday, Elon Musk wrote that the company has received 1.46 lakh Cybertruck orders so far, with 42 per cent choosing dual, 41 per cent tri and 17 per cent single motor and tweeted again Sunday saying 200K — referring to the number of orders.

The company’s website shows that an immediate payment of $100 is required to reserve an order for the Cybertruck.

The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

The base version of the truck starts at $39,900, while the prices for the top end Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at $69,900.

The most expensive version of the truck, the Tri Motor AWDrive will be able to carry 3,500 pounds, tow up to 14,000 pounds and go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

It comes with six seats and features armoured glass and ultra-strong panels that are made of the same alloys found on spacecraft.

Production of the tri-motor variant of the cybertruck is expected to begin in late 2022, Tesla said.

Earlier Musk’s net worth reportedly plummeted 6 per cent, bringing it down by $768 million in a single day after a metal ball crashed down the unbreakable glass of his Cybertruck during its launch event.

At Cybertruck unveiling, Musk asked the company’s lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to demonstrate the strength of the Armor Glass by throwing a solid metal, baseball-sized ball at the window, but surprisingly the glass broke when the ball was overarmed into it.