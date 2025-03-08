As we step into March, we must prepare for one of the harshest seasons which is summer. And in summer, to quench our thirst, we often turn to ice cream. But have you ever come across a frozen snake in your ice cream? Sounds bizarre, but its true!

A man from Thailand was shocked to find a frozen snake in the ice cream he purchased from a street vendor.

Rayban Naklengboon, from Pak Tho in Mueang Ratchaburi, central Thailand, took to Facebook to share photos of his chilling discovery. In the pictures, the black-and-yellow snake’s head is visible, peeking out from the frozen treat. It is speculated that the reptile could be a mildly venomous golden tree snake, commonly found in the area.

Rayban’s post, written in Thai, read: “Such big eyes! Is it dead yet? Black bean, street vendor, real picture because I bought it myself.”

After the post went viral on social media, reactions poured in, ranging from humor to horror. Some users jokingly called it a “protein boost,” while others expressed disgust and fear. One person quipped, “The first bite will tempt you, the second will send you to the hospital.” Another joked, “This must be a new flavor—snake-flavored ice cream.”

The incident has raised concerns about hygiene and safety standards in ice cream manufacturing. Some people are calling for an official investigation into the matter. This unusual discovery serves as a stark reminder of the importance of food safety, as surprises can sometimes lurk where we least expect them.