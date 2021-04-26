Bangkok: Thailand Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined 6,000 baht (Rs 14,270) for not wearing a mask. This development came about as the Thai government struggled to combat a new wave of coronavirus cases in the country. Gen. Prayut was fined as he did not wear a mask during a meeting with his vaccine procurement advisers Monday, the ‘Bangkok Post’ reported.

Thailand has barred the entry of travellers from India, with the exception of Thai citizens, from May 1. The country reported Monday 2,048 new infections and eight new deaths, the fourth consecutive day with over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Thai capital Bangkok has made mask-wearing compulsory from Monday.

Thai officials are imposing fines of up to 20,000 baht (Rs 47,610) on people who fail to wear face masks in public in 48 provinces.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang posted on Facebook Monday that he had filed a complaint against the prime minister with the police.

City officials swing into action after social media criticised the Prime Minister. His Facebook page showed him sitting with his face unprotected at the head of a meeting table while everyone else was wearing a mask.

In his Facebook post in the afternoon, Police General Aswin wrote Gen Prayut had asked him to check whether he had done wrong. “I told him he had violated a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announcement, which requires everyone in the capital to wear a mask at all times while outside his or her home or residence. Violation results in a fine up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the 2015 Disease Control Act,” he wrote.

Since investigators may determine the fine for the offence based on a fining regulation, Gen Prayut was asked to pay 6,000 baht, the ‘Bangkok Post’ reported.