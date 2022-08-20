Harare: Pacer Shardul Thakur snapped three wickets as India dismissed hosts Zimbabwe for 161 in the second ODI here Saturday.

Thakur, who came in place of fellow quick Deepak Chahar, was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3 for 38 in seven overs.

All other Indian bowlers picked a wicket each.

Sean Williams top scored for the home team with a run-a-ball 42. Ryan Burl also contributed with an unbeaten 39.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 161 all out in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42, Ryan Burl 39 not out; Shardul Thakur 3/38).