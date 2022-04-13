Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vijay, whose much-anticipated film ‘Beast’ was released on Wednesday, recently gave a rare interview.

His rare appearance is one of the most talked-about aspects of the interview, while Vijay’s ice-breaker on his son Sanjay’s debut is another hot topic right now.

While the entire Tamil film industry is waiting for Thalapathy Vijay’s son Sanjay to make his debut, Vijay has stated that he has no idea what his son is thinking.

In response to a question about his son Sanjay’s Kollywood debut, the ‘Kaththi’ actor stated that he is unsure about Sanjay’s decision, but he will never force or taunt his son about his choices.

He went on to say that ‘Premam’ director Alphonse Puthren once approached him to narrate a story. Vijay initially assumed it was for him, but later realised it was for his son.

Vijay said, “However, Sanjay smoothly declined Alphonse’s offer saying that he needs time to enter the industry. Meanwhile, I liked the story though”.

The interview, on the other hand, shed light on various aspects of Vijay’s film career that he had never discussed openly.