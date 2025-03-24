Chennai: It’s official! Jana Nayagan, the film that will mark Thalapathy Vijay’s grand cinematic farewell, is to storm theatres worldwide January 9, 2026, its makers announced Monday.

Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the film, a magnum opus, has triggered huge expectations as it’s the final act of one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars.

The film is being looked upon as a tribute to Vijay’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and beyond.

Releasing just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (January 14, 2026), Jana Nayagan is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The harvest festivals are synonymous with family outings, celebrations, and—most importantly—blockbusters. And the makers have deemed the timing perfect for the release of a film that will mark Thalapathy Vijay’s grand farewell to cinema.

Pongal releases have repeatedly shattered records, with Vijay himself delivering multiple industry hits during this season. With the unwavering fan frenzy, a festive five-day weekend, and a massive global distribution via Phars Film, Jana Nayagan is perfectly positioned to unleash box-office dominance.

The first-look poster set the Internet on fire, portraying Vijay standing tall, taking a selfie with an electrified crowd—a symbol of his deep-rooted bond with his fans. The title Jana Nayagan, meaning The People’s Leader, perfectly captures his larger-than-life aura, honouring his cinematic legacy with his real-life influence.

Sources close to the unit say that KVN Productions and Phars Film have crafted a worldwide release strategy that will ensure Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing reaches every corner of the globe.

Interestingly, KVN Productions is also producing some of the other most anticipated films like Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups and Bad Good Ugly.