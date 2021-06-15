Mango is known as the ‘King of Fruits’. It is a fruit universally liked by people of all age groups. One can derive a number of health benefits by eating mangoes on a regular basis. Various vitamins and minerals are found in mangoes. They provide protection against colon cancer, heart diseases and are also very beneficial for the digestive system, skin and hair. Here are the main health benefits of mango.

Suitable in pregnancy – Mangoes are considered very suitable for during pregnancy as it is fruit rich in iron and other vitamins.

Increases Immunity – Mangoes are a good source of immunity-boosting nutrients. A cup of mango juice contains large quantity of Vitamin A which helps in developing immunity.

Protects Eye – Mangoes are packed with nutrients that support the eyes. It contains antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin. These are deposited in the retina of the eye. Lutein and zeaxanthin act as natural sunlight barriers inside the retina by absorbing excess light. These substances also protect the eyes from the harmful blue rays present in sunlight.

Reduces risk of cancer– Mangoes contain polyphenols, which have anti-cancer properties. Polyphenols provide protection against oxidative stress, which has been linked to several types of cancer. Mangifera, a major polyphenol in mango, has recently gained attention for its anti-cancer effect. In animal tests, it has reduced inflammation, inhibited the growth of cancer cells, or killed them.