New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan juxtaposed an image of his son Zorawar with that of a photo from his own childhood, showcasing the similarities between the two.

“The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” said the Indian opener in the caption to the photo on his Instagram handle.

Like most other cricketers, Dhawan has been active on social media throughout the freeze in cricket activities that have been in place since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent Instagram live video chat with former fast bowler Irfan Pathan, Dhawan opened up regarding his move from Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals prior to the 2019 season.

“It was a big challenge for me.. I was a bit nervous as well that I was joining a new team. I was at Sunrisers Hyderabad for eight years and was one of their top performers. I scored in excess of 500 runs in multiple IPLs,” Dhawan said.

“So to go to a new team like Delhi who were at the bottom half of the table, it was a big challenge. I took it in my stride and my experience of playing at the top level helped me as to how to go about things. Experience helps a person find the right solution.

“I think I needed that change and I loved the support staff and the young team and I think I was the senior most player in the team (when I joined the team),” he added.

IANS