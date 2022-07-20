Webcams have grown in popularity over the last two years. Everyone uses a teleconferencing service, whether it’s for seminars and conferences, group calls with coworkers, online learning, or even contacting doctors for medical issues.

While smartphones have good cameras, they aren’t ideal for learning or collaborating on professional projects, so most people use a webcam with their computer. Investing in a good webcam with a clear microphone and a camera sensor that provides high quality and fast frame rates can also help your chats run more smoothly.

The following choices offer good video quality:

MAXHUB UC M40 360-Degree

The UC M40 combines four 4K cameras to form a 360-degree camera, as well as speakers and voice-tracking microphones. As a result, the design appears both portable and stylish. The camera also does not require any external devices or time-consuming setup. According to MAXHUB, this results in a high level of performance and ease of use. Furthermore, the new MAXHUB UC M40 combines 4-lens precision with intelligent speaker tracking to provide a truly immersive 360-degree meeting experience. The UC M40 also has a robust feature set that makes operation simple. Its 360-degree panoramic wide-angle view places everyone at the table in the centre of the screen. Furthermore, its 5MP 4-lens camera captures every meeting participant’s face clearly and without distortion. Additionally, the one-tap mode switching and LED voice location indicator turn even the most difficult spaces into productive meeting places.

Price in India: 89,999/-

ELGATO FACECAM

Elgato is best known for its capture cards and streaming equipment, but the company’s most recent product announcement puts it ahead of every other web camera vendor. The Elgato Facecam features a Sony STARVIS back-illuminated CMOS sensor and an 8-element low-dispersion glass lens with an aperture of f/2.4, 82-degree field of view, and 2.4-cm focal length. When there are too many direct light sources, anti-glare coatings are applied to the lens elements to prevent lens flares. The majority of the processing occurs within the webcam, putting the computer to which the camera is connected under minimal strain. The Facecam uses a USB Type-C interface because it can output uncompressed YUV video for those who are interested.

Price in India: 27,936/-

DELL ULTRASHARP WEBCAM

The Elgato Facecam shares the same Sony STARVIS back-illuminated CMOS sensor as the Dell UltraSharp Webcam. It has an 8.3-megapixel resolution and can output videos at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. There is an AI-powered auto framing feature that keeps the subject in focus at all times, and you can switch the FOV between three presets – 65, 78, and 90 degrees. The mounting clip is easy to use and detachable. For added versatility, you can mount the webcam on a tripod. Because there is no built-in microphone, you must use a separate microphone or a headset with a microphone. In addition, a privacy cap is included in the box.

Price in India: 18,000/-

LOGITECH C930E

The Logitech C930e is a high-end webcam with a more business-oriented design for PCs, Macs, Linux, and Chromebooks. It costs four times as much as the Logitech C270 or even the Lenovo 300, but it outperforms both in terms of video quality and functionality. The C930e features a 3-megapixel camera sensor with a 90-degree field of vision and the ability to record video at up to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second (field of view). You can even zoom in four times with the included software. Furthermore, the front panel of the camera assembly is made of glass rather than plastic, resulting in significantly sharper video and picture output. It has a built-in stereo microphone system with two dual Omni-directional microphones on each side.

Price in India: 9,733/-

HP W200

The HP w200 camera is on par with the other low-cost webcams on this list. The only statistic available is the video resolution, which can reach 720p at 30 frames per second. On their website, HP does not specify the resolution of the camera sensor. The focal length of the camera is fixed, as it is with most other web cameras in this price range. The camera lens has a 72-degree FOV, which is comparable to the Logitech C270 and Lenovo C300 webcams. According to HP, the HP w200 comes with two microphones. The main body of the webcam tilts up and down by 180 degrees, as does the mounting clip.

Price in India: 2,499/-

IANSlife