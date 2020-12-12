Kolkata: Bengali actress Arya Banerjee who acted in several Hindi films such as critically acclaimed The Dirty Picture was found dead at her south Kolkata residence Friday, police said.

The police broke open the door of her third-floor apartment and found that the body of the 33-year-old woman was lying in the bedroom.

The daughter of late sitarist Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, Arya had acted in LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010) and other films besides The Dirty Picture (2011).

She also appeared in ‘Savdhaan India’. Since then, she was away from the film industry.

She started her journey into showbiz as a confident and gracious model in Kolkata. However, things changed when she came down to Mumbai, the city of dreams and stars.

Then, she took a three-month acting course in Anupam Kher’s acting school, Actor Prepares – The school for actors and things took a drastic turn. She developed a nurturing taste for acting.

Worth mentioning, Arya holds a Master’s degree in Hindustani classical music.