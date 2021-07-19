Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media Monday to celebrate her Instagram family growing to 25 million.

The actress shared a cartoon video of herself thanking her fans for the love. “25 Million strong. Thank you everyone for your love & support,” Madhuri wrote.

Fans responded in the comment section with enthusiasm.

“Back in the nineties, you were the heartthrob of the entire nation. This 25 million is nothing,” commented a fan.

“Ma’am I’m a huge fan of yours and want to meet you,” shared another fan.

Remarking on the actress using a cartoon filter for herself, another fan wrote: “You naturally look like a princess you don’t need a filter.”

Madhuri currently features as a judge on the dance reality show “Dance Deewane 3”. The actress is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller series “Finding Anamika”. The series also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.