Mumbai: With back to back hits, action king Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself in the film industry in a short span of time. The rising star is loved by fans for his humility and hard work.

Though a superstar, he is known for his humbleness and down to earth attitude. He is an avid social media user and often posts pictures from his training and gym sessions. His sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff are also very active on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha Shroff has shared a picture of Tiger Shroff that has been going viral on social media now.

In the picture, Tiger is seen sleeping on the floor. Usually, stars take great care of their luxury, but the picture of Tiger sleeping on the floor is winning hearts. His fans are also commenting a lot on this picture which has now gone viral on the social media.

This picture of Tiger has been shared by his mother Ayesha on her Instagram account. Sharing the picture she wrote, “The deep sleep of hard work so proud of you my son@tigerjackieshroff.”

Recently a shirtless picture of Tiger went viral. The picture seems to be from the early days of his career. Tiger six pack abs are making fans drool for his awesome physique.

On professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 that released in March this year. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, also starred Ritiesh Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The film did well at the box office.

Apart from this, he has the sequel of the film Heropanti and Rambo which will be released next year.

