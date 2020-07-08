Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff shared a throwback picture of himself from the times he did not have facial hair. The young action star took to Instagram, where he shared a shirtless picture of himself. In the image, he is seen lying down, flaunting his well-chiseled built and sporting maroon shorts.

“Jab daadi nahi aati thi (When I didn’t have facial hair)… #bachpana,” he wrote.

Recently, Tiger paid a heartfelt tribute to late king of pop Michael Jackson in a throwback post he has shared on social media.

He shared a clip dancing on his “Munna Michael” numbers such as “Feel the rhythm” and “Beparwah”.

Tiger was last seen on screen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the “Baaghi” franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.