New York: Indo-Australian Satya Prakash Choudharys directorial debut The Last Koan won two awards at Chelsea Film Festival 2019 here.

The film revolves around a writer who has unresolved issues with his dead mother and a woman who has intermixed the identities of her husband and his best friend, as they explore the meaning of life, death, love, and forgiveness. Combining elements and characters from Indian folktale, the film narrates a post-modern Vikram-Betal tale inviting multiple interpretations.

The only Indian film, which was competing in the World Cinema category at the festival, won a special jury award for the film and Best Actor Award for Sahidur Rahaman.

Choudhary feels honoured and humbled that the film bagged two awards in its world premiere at Chelsea film festival. “A proud moment for the entire team. Super proud of Sahidur Rahaman for living up to the trust that I had in him right from the start. I thank my entire crew and cast for a great job. Heartfelt thanks to my wife and co-producer Dr. Harshapriya. Without her support and constant encouragement, this journey would not have been possible.”

Sharing his joy, Sahidur said: “I am extremely grateful. Thanks to the Universe. Thanks to the festival and the jury. Thanks to my director. He had a great belief in me. Gratitude. I am becoming nostalgic. The Last Koan filming was so spiritual for me. I am so happy and proud. I dedicate this award to my team.”

Followed by the world premiere at Chelsea Film Festival, the film will also be showcased at World Cinema Milan December 4 and is nominated for Best Foreign language feature film, Best Original Screenplay of a Foreign language feature film and Best Cinematography in a Foreign language feature film.