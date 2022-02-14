Los Angeles: The first official teaser of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released during Super Bowl LVI here Sunday.

The 60-second teaser offered Super Bowl viewers glimpses of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled ‘Second Age’, which is set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and The Lord of the Rings books, reports ‘Variety’.

The series promises to take viewers back to an era, which saw great powers getting forged, kingdoms rising to glory and falling to ruin with hope hanging by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

It boasts of an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-Earth, according to ‘Variety’.

Spread over a wide range of physical settings of the Misty Mountains, majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor,, and the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters are set to carve out legacies that linger on even after they are gone.

The teaser opens with a dialogue familiar to anyone who has been following ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’: “Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there? There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it!”

The dialogue appears to be spoken by an ancient ancestor of the hobbits — a harfoot played by Markella Kavenagh. The other highlights of the trailer are:

* A young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), scaling up an ice-coated cliff face with just a dagger and grit at his disposal.

* Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), a human on a small raft stuck inside a raging storm at sea.

* Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), a silvan elf, grabs a flying arrow with his bare hands before he flips it around and shoots it back.

* A young Elrond (Robert Aramayo), glowering while others (seemingly) carouse behind him.

* Disa, princess of Khazad-dûm (Sophia Nomvete), appearing to sing into the heavens.

* A nearly naked man, surrounded by a raging, smouldering fire, reaching out to someone.

* An unnamed (as of now) soldier (Will Fletcher), screaming in the middle of battle.

The multi-season drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in multiple languages September 2, with new episodes coming out every week.