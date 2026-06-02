Sagari Gupta

Odisha’s drought-relief system is being reshaped through a combination of rural-employment restructuring, fiscal controls, and disaster-financing rules. The transition from MGNREGA to the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, is not merely a change in programme design. It alters the balance between entitlement and administrative discretion, particularly in drought-prone western Odisha.

Districts such as Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, and Bargarh have long depended on public wage employment during weak agricultural seasons. Under MGNREGA, the legal guarantee of 100 days of work created a limited income floor for rural households. The programme also functioned as a drought stabiliser. When crop losses rose, demand for work increased automatically. Since the Centre carried most of the financial burden through the 90:10 funding structure, states could expand work provision without immediately absorbing the full fiscal pressure. VB-G RAM G changes that arrangement. While the programme raises the ceiling to 125 workdays and promises faster wage payments, it also introduces tighter central control over implementation. Seasonal pauses, stricter monitoring systems, and more discretionary allocation procedures reduce the earlier demand-driven character of rural employment. The revised 60:40 Centre–state funding pattern further shifts financial responsibility onto states.

For Odisha, this matters because rural employment demand rarely rises in isolation. Drought years often coincide with pressure on food support, irrigation assistance, drinking water supply, and migration-control measures. In such conditions, even a moderate increase in the state’s contribution burden changes administrative behaviour.

District officials become more cautious about approving workdays, opening projects, or expanding coverage. The implications are sharper in western Odisha because drought there is recurrent rather than exceptional. Relief spending operates through overlapping systems: employment generation, Odisha Relief Code provisions, SDRF support, and, in severe years, NDRF augmentation. Under existing disaster-finance rules, the State Disaster Response Fund is largely financed by the Centre through a 90:10 contribution ratio. Once allocations are exhausted, states seek additional support from the National Disaster Response Fund. That process requires central assessment and approval mechanisms that are rarely immediate.

The structure produces a timing problem. Drought relief is effective only when employment and support arrive before households exhaust savings, sell livestock, or migrate. But the present architecture creates delays at exactly the point when speed matters most. If SDRF balances are already depleted because of cyclones, floods, or earlier relief operations, the state must wait for NDRF augmentation. In practice, this means drought response depends not only on rainfall failure but also on the fiscal calendar and the pace of Union approval. Funding caps intensify the problem. States can draw only limited additional resources from annual plans during disaster years. Beyond those limits, assistance increasingly depends on centrally cleared support. The result is a relief system that is technically operational but fiscally compressed. The shift from MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G therefore reduces the automaticity that earlier defined rural employment support. Odisha now faces a more centralised framework in which allocation decisions, release schedules, and drought-response flexibility are increasingly mediated through New Delhi.

Yet the core issue is less symbolic than institutional. Rural employment in drought-prone regions cannot function effectively if it becomes administratively rationed during periods of peak distress. Odisha, therefore, requires a clearer drought-employment protocol within VB-G RAM G itself. Vulnerable districts need pre-approved minimum workday guarantees during notified drought periods. Drought-linked works should also be insulated from routine allocation compression, while NDRF augmentation procedures require faster clearances for states facing overlapping climate shocks. Without such safeguards, Odisha’s rural-relief framework may gradually shift away from responsive employment protection toward a narrower fiscal-management model. In western Odisha, where rainfall volatility already shapes migration, debt, and agricultural insecurity, that transition could carry consequences far beyond programme administration.

The writer is a policy researcher working on governance, development policy, and AI ethics.