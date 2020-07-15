New Delhi: Star sprinter Dutee Chand said Wednesday she is selling her BMW luxury car not to fund her training. Dutee Chand said she is selling the vehicle because of the maintenance cost.

A few days ago, Dutee posted on social media that she intended to sell her BMW owing to its high maintenance cost. The post was later deleted but it drew sharp reactions from the sporting fraternity. Sportspersons like former Davis Cupper Somdev Devvarman supported her decision. However, others pointed out that the Union Sports Ministry, Odisha government and Athletics Federation of India (AFI) were supporting her.

“I took to social media to sell my car BMW. I don’t have the resources to maintain luxury cars, though I love them. I am not able to use the car and it is a spendthrift expense on my part. I never expressed that I am selling it to fund my training,” Dutee said in a statement which she posted on her Twitter handle.

Dutee didn’t deny that the amount received by selling off a high-end luxury car could be used for various purposes. However, not for once did she undermine the help she has got from her sponsors.

“Odisha Government and KIIT University have always supported me. This does not deny the fact that my training is very expensive, especially for the 2021 Olympics. I just wanted to make a point that this money could be diverted for my training. A different car can be bought post COVID-19 once I receive the money from the Odisha government,” Dutee said.

Dutee also refuted media reports about her monthly salary from Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). “My salary from OMC is Rs 60,000 not Rs 80,000. I am not complaining. Buying a car can definitely wait. I just did not want to be a burden on KIIT or Odisha Government,” asserted the sprinter.

The ace sprinter also made it clear that she has every resource possible and is not facing any major financial crisis.

“Not that I live in deprivation or lack of resources. However, selling the car could give me breathing space,” she stated. “Also it will not burden the overwhelmed KIIT and Odisha government who are all stretched to help in these testing times,” she added.

In conclusion, Dutee said that her intention to sell the BMW shouldn’t be perceived as a complaint for not getting enough from the concerned authorities.