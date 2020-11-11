Mumbai: One of the top actresses of the Hindi film industry, diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has said she just loves ‘bindis’. Kareena Kapoor , feels there is something special about wearing bindis and it is also stylish.

Kareena posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in a white kurta and a small round black bindi. To complete her look she left her hair open. “There’s something about wearing a bindi… just love it,” she wrote alongside the image. The image currently has 476K likes on the photo-sharing website.

See picture: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHafzNspJL-/

Kareena recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in Delhi. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump.

It should be stated here that August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support – Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born December 20, 2016.

Currently Kareena is back in Mumbai. The couple is looking for a bigger flat to shift to due to the upcoming addition in the family. Kareena’s baby bump is noticeable in all the functions she is attending.