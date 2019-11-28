Bhubaneswar: An alleged cable thief died after coming in contact with an 11 KV live wire at MLA Colony under Kharavel Nagar police limits here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Though the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, sources claimed that he was residing in a nearby slum.

The man reportedly touched the overhead wire while trying to remove the copper wires from a transformer near the colony. The man who sustained severe burns due to the electric shock fell off the poll.

The locals spotted the body in the morning and informed police who reached the spot. The body was later sent to Capital Hospital for autopsy. A spanner was found from the spot indicating the deceased’s motive for climbing the electric pole.