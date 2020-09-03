Bhubaneswar: The PUBG mobile gaming app was banned by the Centre along with 118 other Chinese apps amid fresh tension over China’s provocation in Ladakh.

With the embargo, PUBG loses its largest market. There are close to 33 million active PUBG players in India, according to reports.

The dangerous implications of the game have come to the fore many times. Recently, a youth committed suicide by hanging at Dhamra in Bhadrak district after his uncle pulled him up for playing online mobile game PUBG. The deceased was identified as Ganesh Sahu, 20, a native of Panijharia village under Mahulia panchayat of Chandbali block. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Ganesh returned home two months back.

Orissa POST interacted with city-based gamers, doctors and fitness experts to solicit their views on the move.

Sarthak Mohapatra, a gamer, said, “There is no doubt about supporting the decision on banning PUBG. The ban is in the interest of the nation, so of course, it is a logical step. PUBG definitely had a huge role to play in kick-starting the gaming scene in India. There were e-sport athletes even before PUBG was launched, but the game successfully caught a lot of eyeballs. It brought in global gaming powerhouses into the country as well, who saw talent in Indian players.”

“I feel the people who are condemning the ban need to realize that India has a huge numbers advantage and Indian teams have also been doing well at other games like Call of Duty and Counter-strike. It’s time we as audience support the gamers and streamers and help build a gaming culture. Gaming is a craft, a skill which shouldn’t only be judged on PUBG metrics,”

he added.

Fitness expert Ranjan Rout said that playing such games continuously can lead to obesity. “You are sitting ducks!” he exclaimed. “Exercises such as running, jumping and playing outdoors are must for a healthy life so that during your declining years you aren’t restricted to your rocking chair,” he added.

Dr Anil Dayal lamented that the youth is wasting its precious time playing PUBG. “It (PUBG) affects their daily routine. They lose precious study time, their grades at schools and colleges get hampered,” he said. He informed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised gaming as a disorder in the International Classification of Diseases.