Mumbai: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Maharashtra Police control room has received a bomb threat via an anonymous email. The message warns that a blast could occur within the next two days, although it does not specify a location or time. The email, however, urges officials not to take the threat lightly.

Given the seriousness of the message, it has been forwarded to Mumbai Police, who have launched an investigation and are working to identify the sender. Police officials said they are examining the case from all possible angles and have increased security across the city.

“Mumbai Police are on high alert to respond to any potential threat,” a senior official said.

The threat comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which has led to increased security measures in major cities across India. Several flights have also been affected as a precaution.

Authorities noted that Mumbai Police have received similar emails in the past. In some cases, the senders turned out to be pranksters or individuals under the influence of alcohol. The authenticity of the current threat is under investigation, and officials have promised strict action once the sender is identified.